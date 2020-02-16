Hunter Darden will be the guest speaker this week for The Wednesday Club.
She is a native of Elkin, North Carolina, has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Meredith College and has been the recipient of many awards including the 50 Great Writers You Should Be Reading by The Author’s Show, Excellence In Creative Writing Award by The General Federations of Women’s Clubs and the Meredith College Career Achievement Alumnae Award.
Her books have been featured in magazines including Better Homes and Garden, Our State, Today’s Woman,Writer’s Digest and Carolina Country.
She also was a columnist for the Charlotte Observer.
The club will meet Wednesday at 1002 Main St. in Danville. Refreshments will be served at 3:15 p.m., and the program begins at 3:45 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
— Special to the Register & Bee
