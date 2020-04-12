Special to the Register & Bee
Sovah Health is asking children in the community to make creative, fun and colorful homemade cards, letters or drawings for patients and caregivers to brighten their day in its new Handmade Happiness Project.
Due to the hospital’s visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, most of the patients are not able to have family members visit.
Kids are asked to be creative and draw, paint or color anything to brighten the day of patients and caregivers.
It is safe for patients and caregivers to receive mail according to guidance from Sovah Health Infection Control and guidance from the World Health Organization.
In Danville, mail all cards, letters or drawings to Sovah Health-Danville, Attn: Handmade Happiness Project, 142 S. Main St., Danville, VA 24541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.