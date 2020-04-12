Special to the Register & Bee

Sovah Health is asking children in the community to make creative, fun and colorful homemade cards, letters or drawings for patients and caregivers to brighten their day in its new Handmade Happiness Project.

Due to the hospital’s visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, most of the patients are not able to have family members visit.

Kids are asked to be creative and draw, paint or color anything to brighten the day of patients and caregivers.

It is safe for patients and caregivers to receive mail according to guidance from Sovah Health Infection Control and guidance from the World Health Organization.

In Danville, mail all cards, letters or drawings to Sovah Health-Danville, Attn: Handmade Happiness Project, 142 S. Main St., Danville, VA 24541.

