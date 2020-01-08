Across the nation each year during the last 10 days of January there is a count conducted to gain a consensus on the number of homeless individuals in every community.
The count provides a snapshot of who is homeless on a given night.
In turn, that information is used locally to plan the homeless assistance system, to tailor programs to meet existing needs and to raise public awareness of homelessness.
On Jan. 22- 23, the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition will be conducting the Point-in-Time Count in the counties of Patrick, Franklin, Henry and Pittsylvania and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.
Volunteers will be scouting areas where homeless individuals have been reported to gather along with reaching out to local agencies and organizations, businesses and faith communities to complete anonymous surveys.
To report homeless individuals or to volunteer or donate supplies to be given to the homeless during this night, email the Coalition at PitInTimeCount@ssrcenter.org.
