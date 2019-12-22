Holiday Village

Holiday Village had a special guest and message for the Christmas season from Tim Hayes, pastor of Christian Tabernacle Church in Callands, on Dec. 11. Following the message, there were refreshments and fellowship. Pictured (from left) are Faith Hawley, Saundra Sanborn, Jackie Lanum, Pansy Thornton, Tim Hayes, Anna Grace Hayes, Karen Hayes, Nancy Hamlett and George Monroe.

 Contributed photo
