On Saturday, the George Washington High School's Navy junior ROTC team placed first overall at the Tunstall High School Throwdown Drill Meet.
George Washington competed against six other high schools: Bassett, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Halifax and Magna Vista.
Honors include:
- first place finish in unarmed platoon, commanded by Dymonique Williams;
- first in varsity unarmed squad, commanded by Lanadia Tarpley;
- first in armed varsity individual, commanded by Logan Rigney;
- second in color guard, commanded by J’Niah Barton
- third in armed squad, commanded by Teqariana Stamps
- third in JV armed individual, commanded by Niangela Boyd;
- and third in inspection, commanded by Jamelia Canada.
“I am extremely proud of the team," said Command Master Chief Daryl Green, coach of the GW team. "When they put their hearts and souls into the training and preparation it shows when it comes time to compete.”
