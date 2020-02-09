Four Chaplains Service

American Legion Post 325 held its annual Four Chaplains Service recently at Whitmell United Methodist Church in Dry Fork. Post member Danny Coleman delivered the message. Those attending include (front row, from left) Rob Phelps, the Rev. Wayne C. Moore, Post Commander Dale Roberson, Janet Roberson, Royce Agee and Jimmy Powell; (second row) Van Elliott, Steve Walker, Bill Smith, Ken Powell and Danny Coleman; (third row) Don Mitchell, Lee Mayberry and Jack Sink.

 Contributed photo
