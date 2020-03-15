The Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a program March 10 at the Lutheran Ascension Church to honor local students who won the DAR American History Essay contest.
The award promotes the study of U.S. history during the entire school year. The chapter's winners for this year represent fifth, sixth and seventh grades from two local schools, Heritage Academy in Chatham and Sacred Heart School in Danville.
- Benjamin Ryland Kendig, from Heritage Academy, was the fifth grade winner. He is the son of Ben and Sarah Kendig from Chatham.
- Caitlyn Erin O'Connell, from Sacred Heart School, was the winner from the sixth grade. She is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica O’Connell from Danville.
- Alexandra Danielle Smotherman, from Heritage Academy, was the seventh grade winner. She is the daughter of Will and Amanda Smotherman of Dry Fork.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information, visit dorotheahenry.vadar.org.
