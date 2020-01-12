The Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its Christmas Tea at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The entertainment was provided by John Wilt. The group was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information, visit dorotheahenry.vadar.org.
