Leadership

Erica Miller, a sixth-grade student at Gretna Elementary School, has been recognized for her leadership potential and will be joining many like-minded individuals this summer when she attends the Ambassador Leadership Summit at Yale University. There she will participate in hands-on service learning, attend workshops and take part in panel discussions that aim to build confidence, teach how to lead effectively and develop skills to use to affect positive change to the community.

 Contributed photo
