Gretna High School Beta student Kayla Brown was one of five students from Virginia to earn a $1,000 scholarship from the National Beta Club.
Brown is one of 250 National Beta Scholarship recipients from more than 3,200 applicants.
She is currently the Virginia State Beta secretary and the Gretna High School Beta president.
She will attend James Madison University in the fall.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.