Kayla Brown

Kayla Brown recently was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the National Beta Club.

 Contributed photo

Gretna High School Beta student Kayla Brown was one of five students from Virginia to earn a $1,000 scholarship from the National Beta Club.

Brown is one of 250 National Beta Scholarship recipients from more than 3,200 applicants.

She is currently the Virginia State Beta secretary and the Gretna High School Beta president.

She will attend James Madison University in the fall.

— Special to the Register & Bee

Tags

Load comments