Special to The Register & Bee
The Gretna High School Beta Club travelled to Hampton on Feb. 14-15 to compete in the annual state convention.
The club earned 16 invitations to national convention which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, in June.
The winners are:
- First place performing arts solo, duo and trio: Xander Birchfield
- First place engineering: Xander Birchfield, Eden Ilconich, Brendan Myers, Kailey Wertz and Cora Wilson
- First place ninth grade social studies: Skylar Craft
- First place 11th grade agriscience: Jack Hammock
- First place fiber arts division: Kenly Saunders
- First place black and white photography: Kinsley Simpson
- First place ninth grade language arts: Kirsten Vasser
- First place woodworking division I: Layton Wilson
- Second place black and white photography division I: Adrianna Eanes
- Second place ninth grade Spanish: Jaden Ratliff
- Second place 10th grade language arts: Leeah Towler
- Third place apparel design: Victoria Anderson
- Third place ninth grade science: Matthew Hearn
- Third place ninth grade math: Kenly Saunders
- Third place two dimensional design and second place technology: Kayla Brown
Sponsor JoAnn Johnson was presented a diamond pin for 30 years of service and Sponsor Evangelina Balmori was presented a personalized rocking chair for 40 years of service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.