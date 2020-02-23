Special to The Register & Bee

The Gretna High School Beta Club travelled to Hampton on Feb. 14-15 to compete in the annual state convention.

The club earned 16 invitations to national convention which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, in June.

The winners are:

  • First place performing arts solo, duo and trio: Xander Birchfield
  • First place engineering: Xander Birchfield, Eden Ilconich, Brendan Myers, Kailey Wertz and Cora Wilson
  • First place ninth grade social studies: Skylar Craft
  • First place 11th grade agriscience: Jack Hammock
  • First place fiber arts division: Kenly Saunders
  • First place black and white photography: Kinsley Simpson
  • First place ninth grade language arts: Kirsten Vasser
  • First place woodworking division I: Layton Wilson
  • Second place black and white photography division I: Adrianna Eanes
  • Second place ninth grade Spanish: Jaden Ratliff
  • Second place 10th grade language arts: Leeah Towler
  • Third place apparel design: Victoria Anderson
  • Third place ninth grade science: Matthew Hearn
  • Third place ninth grade math: Kenly Saunders
  • Third place two dimensional design and second place technology: Kayla Brown

Sponsor JoAnn Johnson was presented a diamond pin for 30 years of service and Sponsor Evangelina Balmori was presented a personalized rocking chair for 40 years of service.

