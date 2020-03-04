Twenty-eight students from Gretna Elementary School traveled to Hampton for the Virginia Junior Beta Convention recently. Students took part in competitions varying from academic, arts and talent. They competed against schools across the state and brought home 17 awards. In addition, a student voted to take office as the state elementary president. Displaying their awards are (front row, from left) Bella Reynolds (second place, service learning), Ma'Ryah Meeks (second place, service learning) Crispin Brumfield, Annie Crowder (first place, banner), Keeley Smith (second place, color photography; second place, sculpture; first place, banner), Chloe Crews (second place, skit; third place, talent), Madelyn Owen (second place, skit; second place, service learning) and Brock Dowdy (third-place, woodworking; third place, engineering); (second row) sponsor Julie Owens, Jayla Irvin (second place, skit), Isabella Hundley, Isabella Brumfield (second place, book battle), Nina Bayse (second place, skit; third place, apparel design), Travon Robertson (third place, engineering), Kenndy Cooper (first place, painting; second place, service learning), Megan White (second place, skit; second place, service learning), Brenden Smith (third place, engineering) and Emiliano Rosiles-González (first place, language arts); (third row) sponsor Nicole O'Neal, Adalyn Davis (State Junior Beta elementary president, second place, service learning), Charlotte Fisher (first place, banner), Molly Chaney (second place, skit), Paris Irvin (second place, skit) , Addison Doss (third place, math, third place, engineering), Ava Wright (first place, science), Jayden Reaves (third place, engineering), Jessica Saunders (first place, speech; second place, jewelry; second place, skit), Miranda Hearn (first place, banner), Hampton Hancock-Ward (third place, engineering), Darrien Worsham and sponsor Jasmine Gregory.
