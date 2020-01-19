Food drive

Gretna Elementary School collected food items for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank as well as items for Staff Sgt. Matthew Griffin and his unit. Griffin is the son-in-law of Nancy David, a teacher assistant at Gretna Elementary School. The food items benefit those in need in the community. The deployed soldiers will receive several care packages over the next few months. Presenting the donations are Tysen Miller, Steven Hogan, Colton Haskins, Mia Cundiff, Tysen Williams, Levi Robbins, Kolbie Dowell, Emily Simmons, Parker Tyree, Antonio Walker-Glenn, Cabbell Davis, Quinn Coles, Jesse Jennings, Jordan Mattox, principal Paula Cocke, Brad Mahan, Brilee Hoffman, assistant principal Shelley Mayhew and Dy’nesha Jones.

 Contributed photo
