Headphones

Students in Christle Fallen fourth grade class at Gibson Elementary School enjoy the new institutional headphones purchased through the Danville School Supply Grant Fund, part of the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation. In January, Fallen was awarded $250 to purchase a class set of headphones and a storage container. The headphones will allow all students to obtain equal access to listening devices. By having a class set of sanitizable headphones, all students will be able to use the devices for their auditory learning activities.

 Contributed photo
