God’s Pit Crew is sending two tractor-trailer loads of Blessing Buckets, water and relief supplies to Tennessee after devastating tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other communities in the state late Monday night.
Two additional tractor-trailers, one containing bottled water, and the second containing Blessing Buckets, Gatorade and more, will be leaving later this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, a fifth load is being planned as well.
“After these tractor-trailer loads leave our distribution center, our entire Blessing Bucket inventory will be depleted,” said Nathan Burnett, God’s Pit Crew’s vice president of ministry operations. God’s Pit Crew is a Danville-based disaster relief organization.
God’s Pit Crew had already scheduled a pop-up Blessing Bucket collection drive for this weekend to help replenish the inventory of supplies required to assemble thousands more Blessing Buckets.
The Blessing Bucket Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Danville Walmart on Mount Cross Road and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in NorDan.
Volunteers will be at the stores passing out “shopping lists” with items that are needed to fill a Blessing Bucket. For a complete list of the items, visit godspitcrew.org/blessingbuckets.
God’s Pit Crew also has representatives traveling to Nashville to see the damage firsthand and will determine if a team of volunteers are needed to assist in debris clean-up.
For those who can’t make it to this weekend’s drive and would like to help support God’s Pit Crew’s disaster responses or Blessing Bucket program, visit godspitcrew.org/ donate and select “Disaster Response” or “Blessing Buckets” as a gift designation.
