Special to the Register & Bee
On Monday evening, strong storms and tornadoes caused damage in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana.
“After hearing about these storms, we immediately began reaching out to contacts that live close by to the impacted areas,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of Danville-based God’s Pit Crew, a disaster relief organization.
As of Tuesday morning, those contacts were finding out more information about what items the victims of these storms need.
The small city of Laurel, Mississippi, was one of the communities impacted by Monday night’s tornado. Reports indicate several areas in the city received significant damage, including damage to homes and downed trees.
After talking with contacts, God’s Pit Crew will be sending a tractor-trailer load of Blessing Buckets, bottled water, Gatorade and other relief items to Laurel.
For those who would like to help support God’s Pit Crew’s disaster responses or Blessing Bucket program, visit godspitcrew.org/donate and select “Disaster Response” or “Blessing Buckets” as a gift designation.
“With the support of our donors, it makes it possible for us to be ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.