God’s Pit Crew has been closely monitoring the severe weather outbreaks across the U.S. that have taken place within the last week.

“We are saddened to hear about the lives lost in these storms, and we are praying for those families impacted,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of the nonprofit disaster relief organization.

After the storms last week, God’s Pit Crew reached out to impacted areas and offered assistance, but there has not been a request for God’s Pit Crew to respond at this time.

“These storms are being responded to on a local level, but GPC stands ready to respond if assistance is needed,” said Johnson.

God’s Pit Crew is responding to the devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico by shipping a container load of relief supplies, including Blessing Buckets and Children’s Play Pails, to areas that have seen the most damage and destruction.

“A possible second container may be loaded at a later time as well,” said Johnson.

For those who would like to help support God’s Pit Crew’s disaster responses or Blessing Bucket program, visit godspitcrew.org/donate and select “Disaster Response” or “Blessing Buckets” as the gift designation.

Tags

Load comments