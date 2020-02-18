God’s Pit Crew has been closely monitoring the severe and potentially catastrophic flooding that has impacted Mississippi.
Randy Johnson, founder and president, has been in touch with officials in the affected areas, and has been in communication with the Mississippi VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.)
“We have made them aware of what product we have, and God’s Pit Crew stands ready to respond if needed,” said Randy Johnson.
More information of how many homes and people impacted is expected later in the week.
In the past few weeks, God’s Pit Crew has shipped multiple semi-loads of Blessing Buckets and relief supplies to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief, and to Puerto Rico, where earthquakes have destroyed homes, businesses and more.
“With the potential to respond to the Mississippi floods in addition to what we’ve shipped to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, this will leave our Blessing Bucket inventory low,” said Johnsons.
For those who would like to help support God’s Pit Crew’s disaster responses or Blessing Bucket program, visit godspitcrew.org/donate and select “Disaster Response” or “Blessing Buckets” as your gift designation.
