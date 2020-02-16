Kiwanis speaker

Randy Johnson, president of God's Pit Crew (right), spoke to the Danville Kiwanis Club at a recent meeting. Johnson presented facts about what God's Pit Crew did last year including The building of a school in Moffett, Oklahoma, in three weeks and getting supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Kiwanian Jim Hamilton and volunteer for God's Pit Crew poses with Johnson.

 Contributed photo
