Donation to God’s Storehouse

The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated to God’s Storehouse on April 30. "These funds are greatly appreciated during this unusual time," said Karen Harris, the nonprofit food pantry's executive director. We are very grateful for the support and contributions the Fraternal Order of Eagles has made and continues to make to us. At the check presentation are (from left) Bobby Walker, president; Trina Elixson, trustee; Anthony Elixson, member; Harris; Jerry Shelton, trustee; and Tony Pass, secretary.

 Submitted photo
