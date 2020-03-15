As part of the Foundation of Southwest Virginia Association of Philippine Physicians project to support deserving graduating high school seniors in Danville, the local chapter gave its scholarship award to graduating senior Madelyn Claire Turner, of the Piedmont Governor's School for Mathematics, Science and Technology and George Washington High School. At Wednesday's presentation are (from left) Dr. Mar Escario; Amie Babiera; Joshua Bocock, director of the Piedmont Governor's School for Mathematics, Science and Technology; Turner; Dr. Precious Torres, former president of the foundation; Rodolfo Babiera.
