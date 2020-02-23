Donation

The Danville chapter of the Foundation of Southwest Virginia Association of Philippine Physicians donated $500 to the Danville House of Hope homeless shelter on Thursday. Attending the donation are (from left) Dr. Florencio Garcia Jr., Gary Underwood, Norma Brower, House of Hope Board President Tess Moss, Dr. Vicente Falgui, House of Hope Executive Director David Hudson, Daniel Atkins, Eddie Dees, Past FSWVAPP President Dr. Precious Torres, Tita Escario and Dr. Mar Escario.

 Contributed photo
