Danville Rotary Club

The Danville Rotary Club met on Feb. 11 with Stephen Barts, Pittsylvania County extension agent (left), speaking to the club about the purpose of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and how they help farmers with crops and livestock. They also are involved with the youth of the region with 4-H camps and livestock shows. Pictured with Barts is Allen Smith.

 Contributed photo
