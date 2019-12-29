Donation

On Dec. 20, the 17th Masonic District of Danville presented a check to God’s Storehouse. At the presentation are (from left) District Deputy Grand Master Walter Davis, Lodge 295; Past Master Charlie Lea, Lodge 104; President of the Council Curtis Hairston, Lodge 217; God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris; Worshipful Master Carlton Womack, Lodge 244; and Master Mason Charles Pritchett III Lodge 295.

 Contributed photo
