Setterwoods graduates

On Feb. 11, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (front row, from left)  Michela Tuck and “Navi;” Dylan Gee and “Tika;” Bryan Masud and “Braxton;” and Brad Demarcus and “Nala;” (second row) Rosemary Springer and “Bandit;” Carolyn Lewis and “Henry;” Caribbea Sheets and “Wrangler;” Amy Holley and “Duke;” Mark Grose and “Leo;” and Karen Garnett “Milo.” Not pictured are Emily Clatterbuck and “Mable.”

 Contributed photo
