Dr. William P. Sweezer Jr., a board certified thoracic and vascular surgeon at Sovah Health-Daville, will speak to The Wednesday Club this week.

Sweezer is trained to perform complicated surgeries on the lungs, esophagus, heart and other parts of the chest.

He returns to Danville after three years in Houston, where he was in private practice on the medical staff at Houston Northwest Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee, and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

He is a member of multiple societies and organizations including the American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, National Medical Association, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Cardiothoracic Surgery Network, International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Society of Vascular Surgery and the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society and others.

The free program will begin at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m.

—Special to the Register & Bee

