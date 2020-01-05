Display

Members of American Legion Memorial Post 325 (from left) Jack Sink, Greg Bock, Bill Smith, Phil Shepard, Post Cmdr. Dale Roberson and Robbie Frazier pose for a photo while setting up a display for the Community Holiday Light Show at Ballou Park. Frazier is Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 356 and loaned his 2 1/2-ton Army truck for the display. The theme was "A Soldier's Christmas," and depicts a soldier in the field who has set up his tent next to his truck, has a makeshift Christmas tree and is trying to celebrate Christmas the best he can. The display honors all those members of the armed forces who spend Christmas away from home and families defending freedom.

 Contributed photo
