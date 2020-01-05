The Virginia Cooperative Extension and Danville Master Gardeners will present “Spring to Green Gardening for Southside,” a day of gardening seminars and practical learning opportunities on Feb. 1 at the Old Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

“Grow what you love” is the this year’s theme.

Keynote speakers Ian Caton, Barbara Pleasant and Foxie Morgan — all authors and educators — will present topics on native plants, home gardening and growing flowers for the home.

There will be a raffle for a cedar potting beach, vendor market, book sale and silent auction of gift baskets.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. A continental breakfast and buffet Lunch will be served and door prizes given.

The cost is $50. The deadline to register is Jan. 15.

For more information and to register, call Debra Bailey at (336) 340-1981, or the extension office at (434) 799-6558.

