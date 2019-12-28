Leadership conference

Members of Danville Community College’s Student Government Association traveled to Founders Inn Spa and Resort in Virginia Beach for the 2019 Virginia Community College System Student Leadership Conference. The event, held Nov. 15-17, brought together more than 400 students from all 23 community colleges in the commonwealth. The annual conference is comprised of motivational sessions and workshops to boost presentation skills and self-confidence, as well as workshops on tough issues in society, with one session in particular being devoted to breaking down stereotypes and fostering unity. Attending from DCC are (from left) SGA Vice President Kristy Payne, SGA President Adessa Breakley, SGA Secretary Aidan Thomas, Christopher Glass and Chrisha Llana. Conference participants also were asked to look beyond their own needs and goals. Through the auspices of Rise Against Hunger, attendees packed thousands of meals to be distributed overseas by various humanitarian groups. VCCS student leadership conference participants have packed approximately 175,000 meals for the international organization over the years.

 Contributed photo
Load comments