Special to the Register & Bee
Richie Robertson, an associate business professor at Danville Community College, has been using her talents to help front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic started, I saw numerous news stories about the shortage of masks and the recommendation for everyone to wear face coverings,” said Robertson. “I also saw stories about people making masks. After watching a YouTube video on how easy it was to make the masks, I decided this was something that I could do to help in the effort.”
Robertson began sewing masks diligently, setting a goal for herself to provide as much help as possible.
“I decided that my goal would be to make 100 fabric masks to donate to health care workers, family, friends and members of the community,” said Robertson. “I also have family members who are employed in the health care field; my niece is a nurse at Moses Cone Hospital and my sister works at UNC Women’s Hospital. I turned my dining room into my sewing area and worked on the masks in the evenings and on weekends to accomplish my goal.”
After putting in her time and talents, Robertson reached her goal. Even so, she plans to keep going and make even more masks.
“The majority of the masks are being donated to Riverside Healthcare Facility,” said Robertson. “Making the masks has been enjoyable and relaxing. Although I have met my goal, I will continue to make more to donate.”
