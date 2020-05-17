Danville Community College recently announced two new top-tier rankings for its nursing programs.
Nursing Schools Almanac recently released its 2020 rankings of the best nursing programs in Virginia, with DCC earning the distinctions of No. 1 associate’s degree in nursing program and No. 5 licensed practical nursing program.
“These rankings are due to the tremendous skill and hard work of our nursing faculty at DCC,” said arts, sciences and business division dean Paul Fox. “Our programs consistently produce highly capable nursing professionals and we take great pride in that contribution to our local, state, and national workforce.”
— Special to the Register & Bee
