DCC tour

Mary Philpott, of Ronald A Williams, Ltd., and Jeff Stieber, of SMC Corporation of America, toured Danville Community College's workforce services programs on Dec. 19. They toured the air conditioning and refrigeration, graphic imaging, automotive analysis and repair, metrology, precision machining and welding programs to gain a better understanding of DCC's advanced manufacturing opportunities and how they are related to their respective organizations. These companies are playing a major role in the middle school to high school to community college pathway programs. Jimmie Tickle, assistant vice president of workforce services provided them with an in-depth look at the workforce programs in the college's Hill, Hawkins and welding buildings.

 Contributed photo
