Danville Community College recently announced the hiring of Ben Blanks as the campus library’s public services librarian.

Originally from Lynchburg, Blanks earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Lynchburg and his graduate degree at North Carolina Central University.

“I’ve worked in a variety of library positions in both Virginia and North Carolina, but I most recently worked as a research consultant at Liberty University,” Blanks explained. “I’m new to Danville, but I’m really looking forward to learning new things about the library. The staff and students have been extremely warm and welcoming — I think I’ll fit in quite well here.”

— Special to the Register & Bee

