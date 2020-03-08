Danville Community College hired three new high school career coaches to help guide high school students in Danville and Pittsylvania County on their path to college.
“The High School Career Coach program offers local high school students the opportunity to work with well-trained DCC employees to develop the student’s career pathway including dual enrollment opportunities,” said Cathy Pulliam, coordinator of admissions, enrollment management and student outreach. “The coaches will serve local high school students in their high schools and provide all services available in DCC’s Admissions Office, including admissions applications, placement testing, and program placement.”
Belinda Bryant, of Martinsville, serves at Chatham High School and Tunstall High School in Pittsylvania County.
“Being able to help people has always been a true passion of mine,” Bryant said. “So this opportunity to work as a career coach at Tunstall and Chatham is so exciting. Everyone here at DCC has been very nice and welcoming, which has made the start of my new journey even better.”
Jacob Hancock, of Pittsville, serves at Gretna High School and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center in Pittsylvania County.
“Growing up in Pittsylvania County, I have deep roots in our community. This is home and, in a way, DCC is part of that home,” Hancock explained. “I have been involved with DCC for the better part of the last 10 years, from being a student and working as a work study student in various offices on campus to now for the last year and a half working in the Workforce Services Division at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training facility. I even lost my first tooth on the campus of DCC sitting on the wall in front of the Taylor Building about 21 years ago while eating lunch on a school field trip to see the college and the natural history museum that used to be housed on campus.”
Fred Johnson, of Danville, serves at Dan River High School in Pittsylvania County and George Washington High School in Danville.
“My goal is to help every student define what success means to them. I want to encourage them to not only reach their goals but exceed them and set new more challenging goals,” Johnson said. “The faculty and staff at Danville Community College are so helpful and sincere. It’s like a family environment. The staff really places and emphasis on helping the students succeed. I am proud and excited to be a part of the DCC staff. I look forward to helping the students be successful and moving the College forward.”
Karl Staten, of Halifax County, has served DCC as a high school career coach at Halifax County High School for nearly five years.
The high school career coaches serve as a direct link between DCC and the high school students and their parents and the high school faculty, staff, and administrators.
“I am excited that DCC is partnering with our local school systems to provide high school career coaches to work with students in developing their career pathways, participating in dual enrollment classes and programs, and offering assistance during their onboarding process at the College,” Pulliam said.
