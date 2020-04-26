Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Community College recently welcomed its new director of public relations and marketing, Faith O’Neil.
O’Neil joins DCC’s award-winning office of public relations and marketing from Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where she worked as senior manager of customer development and marketing.
Specializing in crisis communications, media relations and strategic planning, she is a native of Southern Virginia and attended both DCC and Southside Virginia Community College.
“The Virginia Community College System has absolutely made me what I am today,” O’Neil said. “I am thrilled to be a part of higher education in my hometown and the surrounding area and to see firsthand what an impact DCC makes in our community every day.”
Because she joined the team at DCC during the COVID-19 outbreak, she said has a unique perspective on new employee onboarding while working with her new colleagues while the college operates remotely.
“Everyone I have had a chance to meet has been so welcoming and warm,” O’Neil said. “While I have been hired during quarantine, which makes for an interesting first day at work, the people who have helped me through the process have made every effort to ensure that I feel included and informed.”
O’Neil lives in South Boston and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Old Dominion University.
