Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Community College recently hired Bruce Cottrill to serve in the newly created position of associate vice president of human resources.
Relocated from Charleston, West Virginia, Cottrill said that he wants to see DCC become the employer of choice in the region.
“I am very excited to be in this new role and feel like DCC is full of opportunities for growth,” Cottrill said. “I hope to build a comprehensive human resources department to serve the DCC community.”
Cottrill added that he plans to emphasize professional development for college personnel.
“I hope to build programs that allow both faculty and staff to reach their full potential and career aspirations. I would like to create a professional development program that will allow employees to grow and learn more about their jobs and future career options,” he explained, adding that he hopes to implement human resources policies and procedures that are based on the “FACTS” of human resources.
The acronym “FACTS” stands for fairness, accountability, credibility, transparency and strategically implemented.
“I understand this will be a heavy lift and will not happen overnight. There is a lot to do and I hope everyone will practice patience as we work to build a modern, strategic, data-driven human resources department designed to help faculty and staff help students. I am excited to be a part of the DCC community and look forward to working with our president, Dr. Gill Powell, and everyone else in the DCC family.”
Cottrill studied at West Virginia University from 1998 to 2004 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master of Science degree in industrial relations. He most recently served as interim vice chancellor for human resources with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, which function similarly to the Virginia Community College System and State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
