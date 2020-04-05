Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Community College donated personal protective equipment to Sovah Health-Danville last week as part of the community’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The nation’s shortage of PPE has been at the forefront of many conversations this month,” said DCC President Jackie Gill Powell. “While DCC has suspended in-person class meetings to protect our students, faculty and staff, we are grateful to have the opportunity to share these vital resources with our local hospital where many of our graduates are on the front lines.”
DCC donated a total of 300 masks and 40 boxes of gloves on March 24.
“This donation is a gesture of support from DCC’s administration, faculty, and staff in the hope that the masks and gloves will help to protect our valiant health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Shannon Hair, DCC vice president of institutional advancement and development and DCC Educational Foundation executive director.
After extending spring break for students into the week of March 16, the decision was made to move the college’s operations off site, and to continue the semester via alternative delivery methods, including online learning, beginning on March 23.
“We have seen a tremendous amount of success already with the move to online learning,” said Debra Holley, DCC vice president of academic and student affairs. “The faculty and staff mobilized practically overnight to prepare not only for moving all classes to an alternative delivery model, but also to begin working from home. I am reminded daily of how grateful I am for the remarkable team we have at DCC.”
Danville Community College is a two-year institution of higher education under the statewide Virginia Community College System. DCC’s service area includes the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County and Halifax County.
Registration for summer and fall courses began Wednesday.
