Cosmetology graduation

Danville Community College recognized students who completed the cosmetology program at the conclusion of the fall term on Dec. 19 during a ceremony on campus. Students recognized were Sable Cobbs, Misty Ermatinger, Quameisha Logan, Baylee Lynch, Kalista Meadows, Shykela Moore, Jada Prunty, Lakeshia Reynolds, Brittney Webster and Shikeima William. The Rev. JoAnn Hickson delivered the keynote address. The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region and the DCC Educational Foundation were recognized during the ceremony for financial contributions. The next cohort of cosmetology students will begin on Jan. 8. Visit danville.edu to learn more.

 Contributed photo
