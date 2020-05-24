Special to the Register & Bee
To provide better access to high-speed internet for students and residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future, Danville Community College has converted the parking lots at two of its buildings on campus into free WiFi hotspots.
The L.A. Hill Building and the Welding Building parking lots on the DCC campus on South Main Street in Danville are now equipped with free WiFi that can be accessed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
“We know that many residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County don’t have access to high-speed internet,” said Jacqueline Gill Powell, president of Danville Community College. “As college classes, work and other aspects of daily life are being moved to online spaces, we feel it is our responsibility to our students and our community to provide free access for those in need, even while our campus is closed to the public.”
Individuals may park in the L. A. Hill Building or Welding Building lots from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to access the free WiFi. Students of DCC will need to connect to the network “myDCC-OUT” and log in with their student credentials. Members of the general public will need to connect to the network “DCC-Guest-OUT.” There are no credentials or passwords needed for the public network. Internet users should remain in their vehicles while they access the internet hotspots.
“The word ‘community’ is in our name for a reason,” said Gill Powell. “Our purpose is to not only provide high-quality higher education, but to become a beacon of hope to our community and to meet the needs of the people we serve however we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.