Special to the Register & Bee
Frida Hernandez, a former Danville Community College chemistry lab assistant and senior at Halifax County High School, has been accepted to Amherst College in Massachusetts and has been awarded the prestigious Gates Scholarship, a prize awarded to less than 1% of applicants.
“Science has always been one of my favorite subjects in school, along with math,” said Hernandez. “I love being able to find an explanation for why the world functions the way it does, and even if we don’t have the answers now, we can work towards them.”
Now, that favorite subject will become a college major and future career for Hernandez. She credits her love of chemistry to the teachers who have provided unique opportunities to immerse herself further in the field. One of these teachers, Lanette Spencer, offered Hernandez a lab assistantship at Danville Community College. Spencer is also a professor at DCC.
“Mrs. Spencer is hands-down one of the best teachers I’ve had,” said Hernandez.
“Her apparent passion for the subject made her lessons more enjoyable and interesting. One of the most meaningful experiences I had in high school was volunteering with Mrs. Spencer the summer after my junior year. I knew that she taught the same chemistry class over the summer at DCC since she had mentioned it in class. She agreed to allow me to set up the labs and answer any questions the students had in class.”
Spencer feels similarly about Hernandez’s enthusiasm for chemistry and was thrilled when she learned that she would have a lab assistant for the summer.
“Frida is one of those students who makes teaching so rewarding,” said Spencer. “It’s exciting to be able to instill my love of chemistry in one of my students. When she asked if she could help with my chemistry labs last summer, I was super excited for her to experience another aspect of chemistry. I was also surprised that a high school student would want to drive over an hour each day during summer vacation to prep chemistry labs. She was a tremendous help, not only to me, but also with my students. She willingly jumped right in and helped answer their questions. I am so excited for the experiences Frida has ahead of her.”
Her experience at DCC inspired Hernandez to continue her pursuit of academic excellence and, ultimately a career, in chemistry.
“Volunteering at DCC has had a huge impact on my career path,” said Hernandez. “While I had been considering majoring in Forensic Chemistry, after working in a lab for most of the summer, I decided that I always wanted to be surrounded by chemistry. I loved being in a lab and immersing myself in a subject that I loved. After taking Dual Enrollment Chemistry through DCC, I have come to realize my passion for the subject, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work there over the summer.”
Hernandez plans on majoring in chemistry at Amherst College in the fall and ultimately hopes to pursue a graduate degree in chemical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.