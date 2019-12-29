Pinning

Danville Community College recognized its fall 2019 cohort of licensed practical nurse students during a pinning ceremony on the campus on Dec. 17. Graduates include (front row, from left) Sara Simpson and Hannah Priddy; (second row) Tracie Lancaster, LaShawn Wilson, Clare Johnston, Rachael Hamilton, Latoya Graves and Nathalie Keatts.

 Contributed photo
