The DAR Good Citizenship Essay Award winners were recognized at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is based on their academic excellence, leadership ability, participation in school and community activities as well as completing an essay demonstrating their understanding of their American heritage and their responsibility for preserving it.
The winners are include India Renee Womack, George Washington High School; Mary Carrington McLaughlin, Galileo Magnet High School; Megan Nicole Pollok, Tunstall High School; and Shania Wright, Dan River High School.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information, visit dorotheahenry.vadar.org.
