Special to the Register & Bee
Lynden Gilstrap, of Danville, has been named valedictorian for the class of 2020 at Carlisle School.
Margaret Wright, of Eden, earned the salutatorian honor.
Both students have been involved in numerous community activities and athletic programs at Carlisle School.
“It is an honor to confer the academic title of valedictorian upon Lynden and salutatorian upon Margaret, two such deserving students,” said head of school Gracie Agnew. “Their recognition is well-deserved.”
It is a tradition for the valedictorian to give a speech at commencement, and for the salutatorian to provide an address at the closing ceremony. Carlisle School has currently postponed these annual events and plans to hold them when current restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted.
Recently Lindsay Favero, director of Upper School at Carlisle, visited Gilstrap and Wright at their respective homes to make personal announcements to them for having achieved top academic honors. Each young lady was presented with a bouquet and an official letter.
“It meant so much to me to make these announcements in person, even while keeping our distance during this difficult time of COVID-19,” said Favero.
Gilstrap is the daughter of John Gilstrap and Sandra Chinn-Gilstrap, of Danville. She will attend the University of Virginia this fall to major in biology.
Gilstrap has attended Carlisle School since her freshman year. She was named an AP Scholar and also inducted into the National Honor Society in 2019. During her time at Carlisle, she played varsity field hockey and was named most improved player (2017), MVP (2019), VISAA All-State Team (2019), and Blue Ridge First Team All-Conference (2019). She also played soccer for the Chiefs earning the Soccer Chiefs Award in 2017.
Gilstrap participated in many extracurricular school activities, including Model United Nations, mentoring, Literary Magazine Club, served on the Prom Committee and performed in five musical productions with the Carlisle Players. She served on homecoming court for two years and was named Carlisle’s homecoming queen in 2019.
In the community, Gilstrap played for the Danville Symphony Orchestra and the Piedmont Youth Soccer League Travel Team. She is a member of the Sub Deb Club of Danville, Virginia Girls State and is also a member and active volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Danville.
“It is with great honor that I humbly accept the title of valedictorian of Carlisle School’s Senior Class of 2020,” Gilstrap said in a statement. “This would have been impossible to achieve without all the support and love from my teachers, family and friends. Carlisle has been my second home for the past four years, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities granted and lifelong bonds formed.”
