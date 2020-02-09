Danville Rotary Club

The Danville Rotary Club met on Jan. 21 at the Stratford Conference Center with Jimmy Barts and Tevris Fitzgerald, of South Side Region Celebration, speaking to the club about their local group comprised of volunteers. The organization donates proceeds to local nonprofits and charities. Pictured (from left) are Tevris Fitzgerald, Jimmy Barts and Allen Smith.

 Contributed photo
Load comments