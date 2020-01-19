Danville Rotary Club

The Danville Rotary Club met at the Stratford Conference Center on Jan. 7 with Averett University football head coach/offensive line coach Cleave Adams (center) speaking about the football program at Averett University. Adams talked about how molding the player off the field is just as important. Pictured with Adams are coach Clifton Glover (left) and Allen Smith (right).

 Contributed photo
