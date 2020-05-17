The Danville Riverview Rotary presented two scholarships on May 7.
Shaniya Marable, of Dan River High School, received the Danville Riverview Rotary’s Misty Adkins Memorial Scholarship. Marable is a member of the schools’ Interact Club, and her sponsor is Patricia Moore. She plans to attend Ferrum College in pre-med program and plans to be a general surgeon.
Amanda Talbott, of Tunstall High School, received a $1,500 scholarship from the Danville Riverview Rotary. Talbott is a member of the Tunstall Interact Club and her sponsor is Adrian Nester. She plans to attend Virginia Tech in the biochemistry program with a focus on forensic pathology.
Applicants for the scholarship are judged on merit, attendance, volunteer service, essay on Rotary’s Four-Way test, outside interests and must be an active member of the Interact club.
— Special to the Register & Bee
