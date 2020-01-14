South Boston Speedway honored its four 2019 division champions and presented $47,000 in post-season awards Friday night during the track’s Champions Night dinner in South Boston.
Champions honored included NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division title winner Peyton Sellers of Danville.
Sellers won a record third straight South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division championship in 2019, giving him five career South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division championships. His five championships leave him just two behind David Blankenship of Mosely who won seven South Boston Speedway titles.
“They say it always comes easier after the first one, but it’s not the truth,” Sellers remarked.
“We’ve had some good years. and we’ve had some bad years, but the last three years have been extremely good.
“I cherish every championship because they are hard to get,” added Sellers.
“It’s by the grace of God that I have been able to do it, to compete this long and be healthy.”
Sellers’ six wins in 2019 gives him 33 career wins in the Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway, putting him in fifth place on South Boston Speedway’s all-time Late Model Stock Car Division career wins list.
In addition to winning the 2019 championship, Sellers was named as the recipient of the South Boston Speedway Overall Most Popular Driver Award.
“I think it’s more important to win the Most Popular Driver Award,” Sellers pointed out.
“That meant more to me than the championship because it means you’re doing the right stuff off the track as well as on the track.”
Other champions honored included NASCAR Whelen All American Series Limited Sportsman Division title winner Danny Willis Jr. of South Boston, NASCAR Whelen All American Series Budweiser Pure Stock Division title winner Nathan Crews of Long Island, and NASCAR Whelen All American Series Budweiser Hornets Division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City.
