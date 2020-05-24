Special to the Register & Bee
The Danville Public Schools’ Graduate of Distinction program recognizes student accomplishments in five categories: academic achievement, attendance, citizenship, community service and participation in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities.
Students must accumulate points in each of the five areas in order to qualify.
Eighty-five students from both Galileo Magnet and George Washington high school achieved this honor for the 2019-20 academic year.
Galileo students: Caleb Dawson Adams, Tamira Eileene Bennett, Alaina Grace Berneche, Meghan Michelle Branche, Delilah Jade Briscoe, Adrian Nicole Eldridge, Nicolas Escobar, Kwannya Louise Foster, Luke Florence Garcia, Aisha Khaled Hemdan, Marcos Jonathan Huerta, Marlenne Iraheta-Rodriguez, Angel Lin, Mary Carrington McLaughlin, Monica Natasha Onumah, Ethan Randall Parker, Tiasia Carlisa Monoe Saunders, Khyra Alexis Smith, Jasmin Shaton Hope Sydnor, Maegan Elizabeth Tate, Autumn Nicole Turpin, Austin Vaden Wade, Blake Tyler Warren, Kelsey Lynn Whitlock, Jackson Thomas Wiles and Owen Paul Wood.
GW students: Jamyra Ariel Abel, Emily Erin Austin, Kapone Doran Barley, Curtasja Marie Brooks, Aliyana Ahrimani Calvey, Christian Thaddaeus Carden, Emoni Desere Chambers, Spencer Wyatt Chattin, Decaria Nicole Clayborne, Jailyn Rose-Marie Collins, Hannah Shau Davis, Mason Garret Diaz, Nakiyah Ariel Echols, Christian Conner Ephriam, Taylor Nicole Fields, DaiZuané KeShawna Giggetts, Jakiya Michelle Giggetts, Gemonye’ Likelvin Glass, Darius Diondre Goods, Fredderick Wesley Graves, Kaymeon Ambreia Guy, Samiya Janell Hannah, Taylor Hill, Jazmine Ray James, Emerald Inarti Johns, Jeremiah Edward Koch, NyAsia Asyá Lanier, Janiya Ashanti Lewis, Trinity Cheyenne Malone, Kameron Sincere Martin, Dakota Michael McBride, Tyler Alexander McDuffie, Shakya Marie Medley, Jorge Uriel Mendoza, Wendy Claribeth Ortiz-Castro, Lamiaa Ouaami, Andrew Wayne Ragsdale, Syriah Ma’Shauna Roberts, Amariana Neriah Saunders, Kiasia Rózaria Marshae Saunders, Brianna Charity Simpson, Graydon Dover Smith, Juwan Latre Spratt, Ethan Bradley Stephens, Lanadia Johnea-Tierra Tarpley, Leslie Uriostequi, Nayeli Cisneros Vazquez, Jadaiah Sadé Walton, Aceyonna Simone Watkins, Jaden Micah Watkins, Shawn Lamonte Watlington, Jr., Koreyana Denea Webb, Antonia Kiara White, Dymonique Marie Williams, Jalen Daré Williamson, India Renee Womack, Cindy Lee Wooten, Jayden Kael Worsham and James Andrew Yeaman.
The top eight Graduate of Distinction students with the highest grade point average will receive $900 each. Those students include: Caleb Dawson Adams (Galileo), Alaina Grace Berneche (Galileo), Luke Florence Garcia (Galileo), Angel Lin (Galileo), Graydon Dover Smith (GWHS), India Renee Womack (GWHS), James Andrew Yeaman (GWHS) and Mary Carrington McLaughlin (Galileo).
The top eight Graduate of Distinction students who attended an elementary school in Danville Public Schools for all six years (K-five) will receive $700 each. Those students include: Emoni Desere Chambers (GWHS), Hannah Shau Davis (GWHS), Christian Conner Ephriam (GWHS), Taylor Hill (GWHS), NyAsia Asyá Lanier (GWHS), Janiya Ashanti Lewis (GWHS), Lamiaa Ouaami (GWHS), Nayeli Cisneros Vazquez (GWHS), and Koreyana Denea Webb (GWHS). Mary McLaughlin (Galileo) and James Yeaman (GWHS) will both receive a $1,000 Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) STEM scholarship offered through the IALR Foundation. The scholarship is intended to support a graduating senior who expresses a desire to continue his or her education, specifically, in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. James Andrew Yeaman will receive a $5,000 Essel Propack Manufacturing Excellence Scholarship which recognizes area high schools seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The scholarship program is intended to serve students and encourage enrollment in institutions of higher learning. It aligns with two focus areas of Essel Propack’s Community Involvement Strategy: promoting community service and building tomorrow’s leaders.
All of the Graduate of Distinction students who will be attending a college or university this year will receive a $200 scholarship. The awards for all Graduate of Distinction scholarships total $34,100.
Students will receive their awards at individual schools.
