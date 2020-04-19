Special to the Register & Bee
The Danville Police Department has joined the Neighbors App by Ring to provide Danville residents with neighborhood crime and safety information.
The Neighbors network is becoming well established in Danville and it is an instrumental tool to help keep the community safe. This platform complements the department’s overall crime reduction and community engagement strategy.
Neighbors is a free app designed to help community members connect and stay informed about what’s going on around them — whether they own a Ring device or not. Here is how it works:
- Download the free Neighbors App from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.
- Open the Neighbors App and tap “Join Neighbors.”
- Enter address and tap “Done” then tap “Confirm” to continue.
- Enter name, email address, password then tap “Sign up.”
By joining Neighbors, residents can stay informed about what is going on in the community, post and share important crime and safety information, view and comment on videos, and engage with the police department.
Privacy is important therefore residents choose what content to share and control how to engage with other users. Neighbors was designed to keep residents in control of private information.
