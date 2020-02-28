The Danville Police Department held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday.
Chief Scott C. Booth recognized several members of the department for their exceptional service in 2019. Booth also honored three individuals from partner agencies for their significant contribution to the department’s crime reduction and community engagement efforts.
“Let me tell you what makes police officers special, it is their willingness to spring into action and lead by example,” Booth said when praising this group of officers. They received awards for distinguished service in complex criminal investigation, saving the life of another and other outstanding achievements.
Those honored include:
- Danville Police Department Partnership Award: William “Billy” Chaney and special agent Pete Gonzalves
- Officer of the Year: Officer Roger Woody
- Specialty Officer of the Year: Detective Randy Merrill
- Distinguished Service Award: Officer Jonathan Masi, Cpl. John Dixon, Cpl. Kyle Newcomb, Cpl. Harry Torres, Cpl. Richard Wright, Lt. Richard Chivvis, Lt. David Whitley and Capt. Henry Richardson
- Lifesaving Award: Officer Melissa Carey, officer Gerrit Clay, officer Matthew Gleber, officer Ian Smith
- Chief’s Award (Officer): Cpl. Derrick Lancaster
- Chief’s Award (Civilian): Pierotti ‘Pepper’ Travis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.